Abra records 3 new cases of COVID-19

BAGUIO CITY –– Patients who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abra province now total eight, after three new cases were recorded in Manabo town during the weekend.

A 54-year-old man from San Jose Sur village and a 43-year-old woman from Sto. Tomas Village, have tested positive for the disease, according to medical workers there on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, a 28-year-old college lecturer from San Jose Sur village, also in Manabo, became the sixth case in Abra.

She was a patient of Dr. Petronilo V. Seares Sr. Memorial Hospital in the capital town of Bangued, which was also visited recently by the other two patients. The teacher was admitted on May 17 for a different ailment and was discharged the next day.

FEATURED STORIES

The hospital is where Abra’s 4th and 5th patients tested positive for the virus, prompting the government to lockdown Barangay Zone 4 in Bangued, where the hospital is located, to facilitate contact tracing.

The teacher informed doctors that she returned to work at the Abra State Institute of Science and Technology in Lagangilang town on May 25, and attended a seminar there on May 27. She returned to Bangued and made purchases at a supermarket and a drugstore on May 29.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ