Abra records its 3rd COVID-19 case

BAGUIO CITY –– The number of patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abra province rose to three on Thursday (April 2).

The 74-year-old father of the second patient tested positive of the virus, according to Dr. Ma. Christina Cabrera, Abra provincial health officer.

The elderly man has been suffering from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before contracting COVID-19 and has difficulty breathing, she said.

The old man and the second patient are close relatives of Abra’s first recorded case, a 39-year-old seafarer from Manabo town, who has recovered and was discharged on Wednesday. The seaman was also Cordillera’s first COVID-19 infection.

The Cordillera has 18 COVID-19 cases, including the three in Abra and 12 in Baguio City. Benguet’s COVID-19 patients rose to 3. But counting the Abra seaman, DOH reports that a second Cordillera patient, listed in Baguio, has also recovered.

