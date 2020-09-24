“ABS-CBN and Star Magic release statement regarding Liza Soberano filing of case vs netizen who made a rape remark against her”

ABS-CBN and Star Magic released a joint statement in support of Liza Soberano after the actress formally filed a criminal complaint versus the netizen who made a rape remark against her.

Liza Soberano’s home network ABS-CBN and talent management Star Magic have released a joint statement in support of the actress’ move versus the netizen who made a rape remark against her.

On Thursday evening, September 24, ABS-CBN PR posted on their Facebook page a copy of the statement, which read:

“ABS-CBN and Star Magic fully support Liza Soberano’s filing of a criminal complaint with the Office of the City Prosecutor for libel, threats, and unjust vexation against the person who posted disparaging remarks about her character and, worse, threatened to have her raped.

Reckless and malicious use of social media should never be tolerated. Moreover, rape is not a joke. We applaud Liza’s courage to protect her dignity as a woman. Let this be a lesson to everyone to be responsible in using social media and to be respectful of others.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liza received a rape remark from a netizen who was allegedly a former employee of her previous internet service provider.

Liza retweeted a screenshot of the supposed comment, which stated: “Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga…. ewan!”

Having said that she will not let this pass as they know her address, Liza formally filed a complaint against the netizen on Thursday morning, September 24.