ABS-CBN artists’ battle cry: #IbalikAngABSCBN

AS ABS-CBN Corp. further shut down its broadcast for subsidiary companies SkyDirect and TVPlus digital channels following another cease and desist order (CDO) from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the network’s top celebrities were quick to express their dismay on social media.

Using the hashtag #IbalikAngABSCBN, the sentiments of the Kapamilya stars ranged from appeals, sadness and downright anger.

Moments after NTC’s order became public on Tuesday afternoon, host Bianca Gonzalez tweeted, “Ito nalang ang main source ng news at entertainment namin dito sa bahay at paraan para maka-cope sa quarantine. Please, please, please. Ang Jeepney TV, Teleradyo, Asianovela channel ang nakakapagbigay saya sa mga tao dito sa bahay mamula nung nawala ang ABS-CBN nung May 5 ngayon naman…ito.”

Angel Locsin

Anne Curtis

Bianca Gonzalez

Liza Soberano

Enraged prime time star Liza Soberano tweeted, “No words for these heartless people… How come there’s so much time being spent on bringing ABS-CBN down but little to no time figuring out ways to help our kababayans who are struggling during this pandemic, kasi naka GCQ pa rin tayo?”

Anne Curtis reacted to the shutdown with broken heart emojis, retweeting similar sentiments from fellow artists and government officials, “1. This is taking away (yet again) people’s choice of what they want to watch during a time when entertainment & information are needed. And most importantly 2. This is taking away (yet again) jobs of citizens, at a time when finding another job is impossible! #IbalikAngABSCBN.”

She further retweeted an ABS-CBN News post which listed its official online social media accounts, websites and apps that are still up and running to provide crucial information during these times. “Sana and siguro naman, hindi pwede galawin ang online platform noh? Follow and like these ABS-CBN accounts. #LabanKapamilya #IbalikAngABSCBN,” Curtis added.

Meanwhile, fellow “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda posted a video of ABS-CBN CEO Carlo Katigbak from the Congress hearings and wrote, “Kailangan namin ang suporta ninyo mga Kapamilya. Wag nating hayaang magdusa ang mga pamilya ng mga tuluyang mawawalan ng trabaho.”

The comedian followed this up with a video of ABS-CBN Union President Jon Villanueva, talking about how his fellow employees continue to get anxious about losing their jobs. Vice Ganda wrote, “Nananawagan kami sa inyo mga Kongresista. Pakinggan nyo pa ang boses nya na punong puno ng lungkot, pangamba at pagmamakaawa. Mahabag po kayo sa kapwa nyo mga Pilipino. Magkakababayan po tayo. Wag nating gipitin ang isa’t isa.”

On Instagram, actress and activist Angel Locsin posted her picture stopping by the ABS-CBN building after she heard about the shutdown of SkyDirect and TVPlus. “Eto nanaman yung pakiramdam na maiiyak ka na lang. Sana may option na pwede kang mamili kung saan pupunta ang binabayad mong tax. To my ABS family, hang in there,” she captioned.

Locsin then posted a separate series of photos of Representatives Mark Go, Ferdinand Gaite and Lawrence Fortun who expressed words of support for the network.

Zsa Zsa Padilla also wrote on Instagram,“Hindi ko na talaga mapigilang umiyak. Pasensya na. Galing ako sa first taping day ko after lockdown. Napakaraming pagbabago… at lahat ginagawa namin para maihatid sa inyo ang ‘Love Thy Woman.’ Pero itong balitang ito… napakasakit. Nakapanlulumo.”

Ending her post with a prayer, she added, “Lord Jesus, bigyan nyo po kami ng lakas para ipagpatuloy ang aming trabaho. Gabayan nyo po sana lahat ng kasamahan ko sa Kapamilya Channel. Kayo na po ang bahala sa amin.”

Finally, in a series of posts, Regine Velasquez took to Twitter to express her grief. “Sad day,” Asia’s Songbird started. “Talaga bang bulag pipi at bingi na tayo? Anong nangyayari, Pilipinas kong mahal?”