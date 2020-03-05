“ABS-CBN bosses comfort Kim Chiu after van ambush”

The executives of media giant ABS-CBN were among those who offered their sympathy to actress Kim Chiu after being caught in the middle of a shooting incident while on her way to work on Wednesday morning.

On Instagram, Eric John Salut, AdProm Head at ABS-CBN, shared photos of an emotional Kim while in a huddle with chairman Mark Lopez, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, Star Magic head Jonny Manahan, and Integrated News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes.

Kim was on her way to the taping for her television series “ Love Thy Woman ” when the van she was in was shot eight consecutive times by unidentified men on board a motorcycle in Quezon City.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Kim said that she could not think of anyone who might possibly be behind the ambush.

“Diyos ko, ako pa ba? Wala [akong nakasamaan ng loob],” said Kim, who was with her driver and personal assistant at the time of the shooting.

“Ang masasabi ko na lang, life is really precious. Kahit wala kang sakit, wala kang kasamaan ng loob. Kung natamaan ka ng balang iyon, siguro wala ka na,” she said.

Kim said she has already consulted with a lawyer for her next move.