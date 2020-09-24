Trending Now

ABS-CBN chairman Gabby Lopez resigns from network, other Lopez-owned firms

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

ABS-CBN chairman Gabby Lopez resigns from network, other Lopez-owned firms

MANILA, Philippines — Citing “personal reasons,” ABS-CBN chairman emeritus and director Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III tendered his resignation on Thursday, the media giant announced.

In a press statement, ABS-CBN said Lopez also tendered his resignation as director of ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation, Sky Vision Corporation, and Rockwell Land Corporation “effective immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Directors of the Corporation has accepted Lopez’s resignation, ABS-CBN said.

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top