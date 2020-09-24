ABS-CBN chairman Gabby Lopez resigns from network, other Lopez-owned firms

MANILA, Philippines — Citing “personal reasons,” ABS-CBN chairman emeritus and director Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III tendered his resignation on Thursday, the media giant announced.
In a press statement, ABS-CBN said Lopez also tendered his resignation as director of ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation, Sky Vision Corporation, and Rockwell Land Corporation “effective immediately.”
The Board of Directors of the Corporation has accepted Lopez’s resignation, ABS-CBN said.
