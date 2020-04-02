Trending Now

“ABS-CBN donates food to residents involved in Quezon City quarantine protest”

ABS-CBN donated food to residents of Sitio San Roque in Brgy. Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City a day after they staged a protest to demand food and financial aid from the government, halfway into the month-long lockdown of Luzon.

Through its Pantawid ng Pag-ibig campaign, launched on March 20 to assist local governments in providing food and basic necessities to vulnerable sectors affected by the Luzon lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the media giant donated 505 bags of rice, 1,200 boxes of noodles, and around 78,000 kilograms of macaroni to 7,000 families residing in Sitio San Roque, most of whom are informal settlers.

On Wednesday, April 1, residents of Sitio San Roque gathered along EDSA service road to stage a rally to demand help amid the enhanced community quarantine that attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19, but has disenfranchised millions of Filipinos.

The protest led to the arrest of 21 residents by the Philippine National Police for protesting without a permit and for violating the guidelines of the lockdown, which barred any public and mass gatherings.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazer, deputy chief for operations of the Philippine National Police (PNP), had told DZMM that they would coordinate with the Quezon City government regarding the filing of possible charges against the arrested protesters.

Several celebrities have since weighed in on the controversy, many of whom openly called out the authorities for the “unfair” arrest of the residents, who earlier said they were only asking for food and other assistance that the government promised.

Luzon, home to about half of the country’s 100 million people, is under lockdown until April 12.

The Philippines as of Wednesday, April 1, has recorded 2,311 confirmed cases of COVID, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries.

