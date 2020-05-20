“ABS-CBN launches 13 new Online Kapamilya Shows (OKS)”

Check out ABS-CBN’s hot lineup of new shows that you can now start watching online for free.

With the issue of franchise renewal still underway, ABS-CBN assured its loyal Kapamilya fans that they will continue to entertain and spread love with their latest lineup of Online Kapamilya Shows or “OKS.” This set of digital-only original shows are now available through streaming for free for viewers both here and abroad. Check out this exciting new lineup featuring your favorite Kapamilya stars.

[embedded content]

Pamilya Kowentuhan

Schedule: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5 pm

Pamilya Ko stars Sylvia Sanchez, JM De Guzman, Maris Racal, Kira Balinger check in with each other and other families at home as well sharing the spotlight with touching stories on Kapamilya frontliners.

WATCH: Promdibate | Episode 1 – Online Kapamilya Shows

PromDibate

Schedule: Mondays at 6 pm

Celebrity couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles combine their comic and singing chops as they do rap battles about the latest and current issues in the country.

The Gold Squad

Schedule :Tuesdays and Fridays at 6 pm

Watch Kadenang Ginto ’s Gold Squad members Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and Kyle Echarri’s virtual hangouts as they bond and get to know each other through new challenges in every episode.

KG Online

Schedule: Wednesdays at 12 nn

Fans of Kadenang Ginto characters Romina and Daniela will be happy to see Dimples Romana and Beauty Gonzalez resurrect their roles as they face off in different challenges from topics like health and beauty while helping their chosen charities at the same time.

Doc Knows Best

Schedule: Saturdays at 11 am

Jodi Sta. Maria along with co-host Dr. Suzie Mercado offer free medical consultations, which aim to help viewers know more about health and wellness.

Confessions with the Momshies

Schedule: Fridays at 11 am

Magandang Buhay hosts Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal share and react to confessions sent in by viewers.

Paligayahin Niyo Ako

Schedule: Thursdays at 9 pm

Ang Lihim ni Ligaya stars Ivana Alawi and Kit Thompson, Argel Saycon, and Raven Molina join in on a weekly dating challenge which have the guys fighting for Ivana’s affection and the chance to win a romantic Zoom date with the sexy actress.

At Home with Banana Sundae

Schedule: Fridays at 7 pm

Banana Sundae stars Angelica Panganiban, John Prats, Pooh, Jayson Gainza, Ryan Bang, and Zanjoe Marudo get together to share more hilarious moments, but this time from the safety of their own homes.

Harapan Kay Mamang

Schedule: Saturdays at 4 pm

“Pambansang Kapitbahay” mommy Pokwang shows her motherly side with some ready to offer advice and a whole lot of laughs for her viewers.

Love Thy Chika

Schedule: Sundays at 12NN

Host Ruffa Gutierrez (along with mom Annabelle Rama) leads interesting and unexpected conversations with her Love Thy Woman co-stars Yam Concepcion, Xian Lim, Kim Chiu, Christopher de Leon, Sunshine Cruz, and Eula Valdez.

KaPET Lang

Schedule: Sundays at 5 pm

Celebrities show a more personal side as they reveal their animal loving side in this show where Angelica Panganiban, Billy Crawford, and Coleen Garcia share how they live life with their furbabies.

Bingo Ka ‘Day and Hula Who

Schedule: Weekends at 6 pm

I Can See Your Voice ’s Luis Manzano, Andrew E, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani, Angeline Quinto, Kean Cipriano, and Wacky Kiray, take part in wacky and hilarious online games that will surely make you forget any quarantine boredom.

TWBA Express Updates

Schedule: Weekdays at 5, 7, and 9 pm

Host Boy Abunda gets busy as he provides the hottest showbiz updates three times a day in a five-minute round-up from Monday to Friday of the talked about showbiz news and issues!