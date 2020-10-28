“ABS-CBN network honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Asia Content Awards”

The Kapamilya network received an award at this year’s Asia Content Awards.

“I humbly share this award with all the men and women of ABS-CBN and with every Filipino we continue to serve.”

These were the words of ABS-CBN’s COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, as the Kapamilya network received the Lifetime Achievement Awards at this year’s Asia Content Awards (ACA).

The said award is “given in honor of a broadcaster or producer that has spared no effort to produce and distribute Asian TV contents, or of an actor who has made significant contributions in the Asian regions,” ACA’s website stated.

Vidanes received the recognition on behalf of the network.

“It is with great pride and honor that ABS-CBN receives this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award from Asia Content Awards. This could not have come at a more opportune time in spite of all the recent challenges and even in the midst of a pandemic, ABS-CBN remains undaunted in championing Filipino content globally,” Cory said in a pre-recorded speech.

The ABS-CBN executive remarked that she is sharing the recognition to everyone who is part of ABS-CBN.

“In the last 65 years, we have created an environment of innovation, nurturing all our content creators, producers, artisans and talents to embrace a new era of global excellence. I humbly share this award with all the men and women of ABS-CBN and with every Filipino we continue to serve,” she said.