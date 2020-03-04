“ABS-CBN releases statement on Kim Chiu’s van shooting incident”

Read the statement of ABS-CBN on the van shooting incident involving actress Kim Chiu.

STATEMENT ON SHOOTING INCIDENT INVOLVING KIM CHIU

ABS-CBN condemns the shooting incident this morning involving the vehicle carrying its artist Kim Chiu, her personal assistant, and her driver in Quezon City.

The network is relieved that none of them got hurt and is taking measures to ensure their safety. Our priority now is attending to their needs as they cope with this traumatic experience.

ABS-CBN would like to thank the authorities for quickly responding to the incident and securing Kim and her companions.

We are currently working closely with the authorities who are investigating the incident in the hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.