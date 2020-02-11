ABS-CBN says it has no unpaid taxes

MANILA, Philippines — Media giant ABS-CBN, which is dealing with issues on the renewal of its franchise, on Tuesday denied allegations that it failed to pay taxes to the government or any financial institution.

“ABS-CBN has no outstanding tax liability with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). In fact, the BIR issued a Tax Clearance Certificate to ABS-CBN in 2019,” read the statement posted on ABS-CBN’s Public Relations Instagram account.

“We have no unpaid obligations to any bank or financial institution,” it added.

This statement came a day after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed his quo warranto petition which asks the Supreme Court to revoke the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN that will expire by end of March.

The public relations of television broadcast giant also said the company paid P70.5 billion in taxes to the government for the past 17 years.

