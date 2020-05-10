ABS-CBN ‘thankful’ for support, hopeful of Congress action on franchise application

NETWORK giant ABS-CBN expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming support it has received from its kapamilya (family) and trusts that “Congress will be able to act on our pending [franchise] application at the soonest possible time.”

In a statement on Sunday, the network was also thankful for the efforts of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, in ensuring its ontinuous operations, amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“This is a challenging time for the network,” ABS-CBN’s statement wrote. “But we have found strength and inspiration in the many acts of kindness and support shown to us by the public. Thank you for letting us know we matter to you. In return, we reiterate our commitment to continue to be in your service,” the network said.

ABS-CBN’s free television and radio services were cut on Tuesday, after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order amid a quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General, citing the network’s violation of the 1987 Constitution on foreign ownership.

TeleRadyo on DZMM is currently airing via the internet and cable while some channels affiliated with the TV station were leased to other broadcast networks across the country.