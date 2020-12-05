“ABS-CBN thanks stars who signed with them: ‘Working in ABS-CBN is not just a career move, it’s a calling to serve’ “

Several Kapamilya stars have signed contracts with ABS-CBN and its talent management arm Star Magic in an event called Star Magic Shines On on Friday, December 4.

Kim Chiu, Robi Domingo, Joseph Marco, JM de Guzman, Andrea Brillantes, Kira Balinger, and Jane de Leon renewed contracts while new P-pop groups BINI and SHA Boys signed with the network.

Present in the event were company executives including ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak who delivered a speech at the event.

Given the trials that ABS-CBN underwent this year, CEO Katigbak began, “Ang hirap-hirap po ng taong 2020, but ABS-CBN has always been at its best in its most difficult times. This year is no exception.”

He went on, “Our commitment to serve the public is the foundation of our company, and so, even without everything that we’re used to, we have not stopped finding new ways to be in the service of the Filipino.”

CEO Katigbak also addressed the celebrities who signed with them, “Kayo po ang nagbibigay ng liwanag at ligaya sa ating mga Kapamilya.”

“Thank you for choosing to be part of our mission. Thank you for believing in our company. And thank you for supporting us in our most difficult moments.”

“I hope you believe, as we do, that working in ABS-CBN is not just a career move, it’s not just a job; it’s a calling to serve,” he said.

ABS-CBN encountered several challenges this year including the non-renewal of its broadcast franchise that halted its free TV and radio operations.

The celebrities who were present at the event, for their part, have also expressed their support and gratitude for the company.

In a press conference after the signing, Enchong said that he never thought of leaving his mother network, “It was really never a thought. Hindi dumating sa’kin ‘yung pagdadalawang isip even when everything was going on with the pandemic and the shutdown. Never ko siyang inisip. You want to stay with Star Magic? Yeah, it’s my home. You want to stay with ABS? Yeah, it’s my home.”

Likewise, Kim said, “Siguro may kanya kanya naman din decisions ‘yung bawat artist and i-respeto natin ‘yung decisions na ginawa nila. But for me, I am happy na nandito ako as a Star Magic artist ever since. Hindi ko alam pero parang gusto ko nandito na ako. Dito na ako lumaki and alam ko kung pa’no sila mag-alaga. And si Direk Lauren (Dyogi) naman is really sobrang maalaga talaga na tao and tatay siya ng marami sa’min dito sa showbiz industry kaya I am happy, no doubt,” referring to new Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

Speaking of, Direk Lauren also delivered a message at the event. Succeeding Star Magic founders Johnny Manahan and Mariole Alberto, he said, “Thank you to Mr. M and Mariole, Star Magic is known to produce, to hone, and to manage the brightest and most talented stars in Philippine show business. Today, we continue this legacy and tradition.”

“As we welcome new artists to the Star Magic family, we also want to express our deepest gratitude to the Star Magic artists chose to stay with us, as we continue to rebuild and explore new opportunities.”

