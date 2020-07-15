ABS-CBN to lay off workers effective Aug 31

BROADCAST giant ABS-CBN said on Wednesday that they were laying off workers effective August 31.

UNITED WE STAND Masked employees and supporters of the ABS-CBN network raise their clenched fists as they sing outside its headquarters in Quezon City on July 10, 2020, after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, in a 70-11 vote, denied the media conglomerateâ€™s bid to renew its congressional franchise. AP PHOTO

In a statement read on TV Patrol on Wednesday night, the network said it was forced to close operations of some of its businesses after the House of Representatives voted against giving it a 25-year franchise.

“With the non-renewal of its congressional franchise, ABS-CBN is now forced to cease the operations of some of its businesses and implement a retrenchment program covering ABS-CBN and subsidies effective end of business day on August 31,” the network said in the statement.

ABS-CBN said it was doing all it could to “mitigate the pain” felt by those affected. It also thanked those who were affected for their service to the network.

“The loss of their jobs comes at a time, when the uncertain and perilous impact of the Covid-19 pandemic further makes our decision truly difficult, but inevitable,” the statement read further. “As much as it hurts us to implement the retrenchment program, this is the only way to ensure the continued employment of our Kapamilya.”

ABS-CBN’s franchise, which lapsed last May 4, was not renewed by the House last Friday. Its free TV and radio operations are not in use because of the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).