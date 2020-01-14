“ABS-CBN unveils upcoming shows and movies in ‘Bagong Dekada’ trailer”

KathNiel, MayWard, Bea Alonzo and more are set to star in new ABS-CBN projects.

ABS-CBN unveiled its upcoming shows and movies for 2020 on Monday, January 13.

In its “Bagong Dekada” trailer, various teleseryes are set to be released this year including Kim Chiu and Xian Lim’s Love Thy Woman, Gerald Anderson’s A Soldier’s Heart, Bea Alonzo’s Kahit Minsan Lang, Ivana Alawi’s Ligaya, Edward Barber and Maymay Entrata’s Heart to Heart.

This year, the much anticipated comeback serye titled Tanging Mahal of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will also be aired.

Reality shows are also set to conquer your television screens this year including The Voice Teens and the new game show Everybody Sing with Vice Ganda.

[embedded content]

The trailer also unveiled the upcoming show’s on ABS-CBN’s iWant platform including the second season of Call Me Tita, Batang Poz 2, Quezon’s Game (online premier), I Am U (Tiny Labrusca and Julia Barretto, I (Zanjoe Marudo and Lovi Poe), and The Tapes (Sam Milby and Yassi Pressman), Sunday Night Fever (Nathalie Hart and Diether Ocampo), and My Single Lady (Jodi Sta. Maria).

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Films will release Paulo Avelino’s Fangirl, Kim Chiu’s U Turn, Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin’s Love or Money, JC Santos’ Motel Acacia, Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos’ Kun Maupay Man It Panahon, and the John Lloyd Cruz movie titled Servando Magdamag.

The trailer also shared that The Soulmate Project of James Reid and Nancy McDonie, and He’s Into Her of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are coming this 2020.