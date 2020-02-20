ABS-CBN’s Katigbak: We know we’re not perfect, issues would be answered

MANILA, Philippines — The chief executive officer of ABS-CBN has admitted that the broadcast giant is not a perfect company, and has assured the public that issues hounding them would be answered soon.

According to the statement from Carlo Katigbak, the issues surrounding the franchise would be clarified. He also gave the assurance that they would follow legal processes — although he remain firm that there is no compelling reason to shut down ABS-CBN’s operations.

“Sa mga darating na araw, mabibigyan kami ng pagkakataong linawin ang mga isyu tungkol sa aming prangkisa. Wala po kaming nakikitang dahilan para hindi magtuloy ang paglilingkod ng ating ABS-CBN,” Katigbak said in a statement aired at the end of the network’s primetime news program TV Patrol.

(In the coming days, we would be given the chance to clear out issues about our franchise. We do not see any reason why ABS-CBN’s service should discontinue.)

“Gayun pa man, kami ay handang sumunod sa anumang proseso na dapat pagdaanan ayon sa batas,” he added. “Serbisyo po ang layunin ng ABS-CBN. Ngunit kami po ay hindi perpekto. Nagkakamali din po kami at handa po naming itama ang anumang pagkukulang. Kasama ito sa proseso ng pagiging isang mas matatag na kumpanya.”

(Nevertheless, we are prepared to face whatever process that we should go through, according to the law. ABS-CBN’s goal is service. But we are not perfect. We also commit mistakes, and we are willing to correct our shortcomings. This is part of a process for the good of the company.)

Katigbak also noted that the network’s vision has always been about servicing Filipinos in the country and abroad.

“Sa nakaraang 65 years, naging tapat po kami sa aming misyon na maging In the Service of the Filipino. Sa lahat po ng aming pinaglilingkuran, isang karangalan po na kami’y naging bahagi ng inyong tahanan at ng inyong pamilya,” he claimed.

(In the past 65 years, we have been loyal to our mission of being In the Service of the Filipino. In all that we have done, it is a big pleasure to be part of your homes and your families.)

“Sana po ang aming mga programa ay nagbibigay ng impormasyon, saya, pag-asa at inspirasyon sa inyo. Sana po nakatulong sa inyo ang mga serbisyo publiko ng ABS-CBN Foundation tulad ng Bantay Bata at Sagip Kapamilya,” he added.

(We hope that our programs are giving information, happiness, hope, and inspiration for you. We hope public services of the ABS-CBN Foundation like Bantay Bata and Sagip Kapamilya were able to help you.)

ABS-CBN’s operation status is currently under limbo after its franchise, set to expire on March 30, 2020, has yet to be acted upon by Congress. However, things turned more complicated for the network after Solicitor General Jose Calida filed a quo warranto petition against the company before the Supreme Court.

Calida claimed that the network was using a corporate veil in hiding foreign ownership of ABS-CBN and its subsidiaries. However, opposition groups said that it was merely a way for President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration to silence criticisms and press freedom.

Duterte previously said that he would see to it that the network closes down for being biased in its reportage, and after it failed to air his campaign advertisements back in the 2016 presidential elections.

Katigbak thanked the people who have been supportive of ABS-CBN, while lauding ABS-CBN employees who continue to work for the beleaguered company.

“Para sa mga kapwa ko empleyado sa ABS-CBN…mga Kapamilya, salamat sa inyong sipag at katapatan sa patuloy na pagbibigay serbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino. Alam ko po kung gaano kahirap magtrabaho habang kayo ay nagaalala sa inyong hanapbuhay at nangangamba sa kapakanan ng inyong mga pamilya. Asahan niyo po na gagawin namin lahat para matuloy ang serbisyo ng ABS-CBN,” he said.

(For my fellow employees at ABS-CBN, Kapamilya, thank you for being loyal to continuously provide services to fellow Filipinos. I know how hard it is to work while worrying over your livelihood and the welfare of your family. Rest assured, we would do everything to ensure the continuous operation of ABS-CBN.)

“Para sa napakadaming nagpahayag ng suporta sa ABS-CBN, maraming maraming salamat po. Ang mga pahayag ninyo ay nagbibigay sa amin ng tibay ng loob at lakas, lalong lalo na sa oras ng matinding pagsubok. Asahan niyo po na ipaglalaban namin ang pagkakataong ituloy ang serbisyo sa inyo,” he added.

(For those who have supported ABS-CBN, thank you very much. Your words have given us the strength in this time of challenges. Rest assured we would fight for this to serve you.)

Edited by JPV

