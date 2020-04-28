Abu Sayyaf gunman killed, soldier injured in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY—-An Abu Sayyaf gunman was killed in a clash with government forces in Indanan, Sulu on Tuesday (April 28).

Major General Corleto Vinluan, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the brief encounter happened in Barangay Tumatangis of Indanan town around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The soldiers were on foot patrol when an undetermined number of bandits fired upon them. As government forces returned fire, an Abu gunman fell.

A soldier also suffered slight injuries in the exchange of gunfire, Vinluan said.

Vinluan added that an M16 assault rifle with M203 grenade launcher was recovered from the killed bandit.

“Our troops are in pursuit of the fleeing bandits,” Vinluan said.

Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, observes that armed groups in Sulu are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to sow terror in the communities.

“The terror groups are taking advantage of the situation wherein some of our troops are deployed to assist the local government units in the battle against COVID-19,” Sobejana said.

“Rest assured our focused military operations will not falter. We have enough forces to hunt and pound these terrorists, and we will make them want to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law,” Sobejana added.

