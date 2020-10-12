Abu Sayyaf senior leader arrested in Zamboanga City

MANILA, Philippines — A senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested in Zamboanga City on Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as Hassan Anang Mohammad alias Usi, who was arrested by a composite team from the Philippine National Police – Intelligence Group, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Police Regional Office 9, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and the Armed Forces of the Philippines – Western Mindanao Command.

PNP chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan on Monday said that Mohammad is a senior leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group involved in the kidnapping and beheading of farmer Doroteo Gonzales in Basilan in May 2009.

Gonzales was beheaded by his captors after his family failed to pay ransom for his release.

“Mohammad is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 16 from Zamboanga for the crime of kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom,” Cascolan said in a press briefing.

RELATED STORIES: