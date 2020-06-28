Abueva neither confirms nor denies Japan offer

AFTER several news website reports and his recent posting on social media, beleaguered forward Calvin Abueva neither confirmed nor denied “an offer to play in Japanese B.League” as an Asian import just like fellow Thirdy Ravena, who will be playing for the San-En NeoPhoenix team.

Alaska’s Calvin Abueva drives against Mahindra’s Mark Yee during the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup elimination round at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Wala pa, at hindi ko pa alam. Basta’t ako’y nag–iisip pa. ‘Yun lang, nag–iisip pa. Siguro, sa akin na lang nila malalaman kung totoo man o hindi. At saka, busy ako ngayon. Sorry, pasensya na (No confirmation yet, and I don’t know. I’m still just considering. Still weighing, that’s all. They’ll probably hear it from me directly if it’s true or not. And also, I’m busy now. Sorry, I hope you understand),” the 6’4” Abueva told The Manila Times in a phone interview on Sunday.

The Manila Times found out later on that he had already taken down his Instagram Saturday MyStory post, showing his 48,700 followers an omitted message telling Abueva that there was an offer for him to play in the Japan B.League.

Abueva has been indefinitely suspended and fined P70,000 by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) since last June 2019 for clotheslining TNT KaTropa’s import Terrence Jones in Antipolo and for having a verbal commotion with the girlfriend of former Blackwater player Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in a separate occasion.

During his suspension, the Phoenix Pulse Fuel Masters forward immersed himself in several community service activities . He also underwent psychological assessment prior to the lockdown.

Since Abueva still has a contract with the Phoenix management, it is unlawful for him to play locally or internationally for any other league .

The Manila Times attempted to get a statement from PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, who declined to comment because he hadn’t seen any official papers supporting the allegation that Abueva had an offer from the B.League.

The Phoenix management also refused to give a statement.