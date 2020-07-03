“AC Bonifacio wows in BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ dance cover, gains 1 million views on YouTube”

See why AC Bonifacio’s ‘How You Like That’ dance cover went viral.

AC Bonifacio wowed the online world once again with her dance over, this time performing the dance routine of the newly released single of BLACKPINK titled “How You Like That.”

AC remarked that the song inspires her to persevere amid the challenging times.

“Finally after the long wait, the queens now have a comeback that we all have waited for. The song is about eagerness and confidence, ‘to rise high in the midst of darkness.'”

She added, “I found strength through Blackpink’s music that even in the darkest times we should persevere and fight through. So, here’s a dance cover of Blackpink’s newest song, ‘How You Like That!'”

[embedded content]

In the video, AC can be seen performing various dance moves while changing from one outfit to another. The video also changed from one set to another.

The dance cover has already amassed 1.6 million views as of this writing.

Various netizens including celebrities expressed their awe over AC’s dance cover.

“Grabe naman,” Loisa Andalio commented.

“OMG YESSSS. I like that,” Mona Alawai wrote.

“Galing mo bebe,” Maymay Entrata said.

Ken San Jose, ipinaliwanag ang pagiging malapit kay AC Bonifaci o

AC also made dance covers of other BLACKPINK songs in the past like “Kill this Love,” “Forever Young,” “Boombayah,” and “As if it’s Your Last,” among others.