“AC Bonifacio’s ‘Ice Cream’ video makes it to Selena Gomez’s Instagram Stories”

Watch AC Bonifacio’s “Ice Cream” dance video that was featured on Selena Gomez’s Instagram Stories.

Kapamilya star AC Bonifacio caught the attention of American pop star Selena Gomez.

On Tuesday, September 29, AC’s dance video of “Ice Cream” made it to Selena’s Instagram Stories.

“We got featured on Selena Gomez’s Story! That’s crazy!” AC posted on her social media.

Video Credit: Instagram Stories of Selena Gomez

AC was featured alongside other content creators on the Instagram Stories of Selena who has 194 million followers on the social media platform as of this writing.

BLACKPINK recently collaborated with Selena for their single “Ice Cream” off their upcoming album.

This is not the first time that AC’s BLACKPINK dance video made a buzz online.

[embedded content]

She won second prize in Blackpink’s “How You Like That” dance cover contest back in July.

AC was truly in cloud nine when the K-Pop girl group chose her video as one of the winners.

READ: AC Bonifacio wows in BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ dance cover, gains 1 million views on YouTube

“Di po namin alam what to do. I love you all thank you so much [Blackpink],” AC said in her Instagram Stories last July after finding out the results.