AC/DC Confirm Reunited Lineup, Appear To Announce New Album ‘PWR UP’

As if there were any doubts – AC/DC are back, baby! After days of rumours the legendary Aussie rockers have shared a new image which appears to reveal a new album title, PWR/UP.

The graphic also confirms the band’s lineup of Angus Young on lead guitar, Brian Johnson on lead vocals, Cliff Williams on bass guitar, Phil Rudd on drums and Stevie Young on rhythm guitar. The band’s official website also confirms that lineup.

The apparent follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust sees three classic members return to the fold after their departures for various reasons. Johnson left the band in 2016 due to hearing loss, the same year that Williams announced his retirement. Rudd stepped back from live touring in 2014 following a string of legal issues.

There’s been speculation the band were set to announce their return after images of the group performing emerged last week. The past few days have seen them share a cryptic clip on their social media channels of a neon sign shaped like a lightning bolt, and a poster that appeared outside Angus Young’s old high school in Sydney.

Further details – such as an official release date for the album or tour plans – are yet to be formally announced.

Back in July, Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider – a friend of the band – commented that while a new album from the band was complete, the COVID-19 pandemic was getting in the way of its release.

“What will be achieved, the reuniting of the band that we know for one more album, is gonna to be uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time,” Snider told ABC at the time. “Because nothing goes on forever. But this is the ultimate ‘one more time’”.