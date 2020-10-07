AC/DC Finally Unveil New Song ‘Shot In The Dark’

After days of geeing fans up and teasing them with a comeback, the legendary AC/DC have finally returned with their new single ‘Shot In The Dark’.

The song has huge nostalgic feeling, with Brian Johnson’s voice giving the song incredible voltage and loads of power.

‘Shot In The Dark’ comes after the band sporadically teased it across social media – and car ads – throughout the past few days.

It comes as the lead single to the band’s forthcoming album PWR/UP, the band’s first full-length release since 2014. The album is set to be a dedication to late guitarist Malcolm Young.

The band are really going all out with this album’s release, with multiple editions available for fans to purchase. By far the most impressive is the ‘POWER UP’ box. A hit of the button on the side of the box will cause the band’s iconic logo to flash and light up, with ‘Shot In The Dark’ blaring from the in-built speakers. It also comes with a CD package, a 20 page booklet and a cable to keep the box charged and on display.

PWR/UP is out Friday, 13th November.

Listen to ‘Shot In The Dark’, and view the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

[embedded content]

PWR/UP album artwork

PWR/UP tracklisting