AC/DC Preview New Song ‘Shot In The Dark’ Again, This Time Over A ‘Talladega Nights’-Themed Ad

AC/DC are all set to kick things into high voltage once again with their imminent return, and now they’ve once again teased their forthcoming comeback single in somewhat of an unorthodox way.

The track, which was initially teased last week, provides the soundtrack for the new Dodge commercial, which is based around Will Ferrell’s classic 2006 film Talladega Nights.

This, strangely, isn’t the first time the two pop cultural entities have crossed paths, with the band’s hit ‘T.N.T’ featuring heavily in the original film.

‘Shot In The Dark’ was first brought to our attention when the band posted a 30 second snippet of it on Instagram last week.

With the song due out tomorrow (Wednesday, 7th October), it looks set to be the lead single for the band’s forthcoming album, PWR/UP. No confirmation yet on when we’ll receive the album, which will be AC/DC’s first since 2014’s Rock or Bust.

Watch the Dodge commercial below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]