AC/DC Share Song Teaser Clip, Hint At More Album Details

AC/DC have been strongly teasing a comeback over the last few weeks. It started with an accidental reveal of a new lineup — via new photos on their website.

Then there were the cryptic posters around, the half-announcement of PWR/UP, and now? Finally a teaser of an upcoming single.

The single seems to be called ‘SHOT IN THE DARK’. AC/DC shared the 30 second snippet to Instagram with the single’s title in the caption.

The rockers also shared the clip to Youtube with the simplistic caption, “ARE YOU READY?”

You can catch it below.

There’s obviously huge Acca Dacca vibes on the clip. That’s an Angus Young riff if you’ve ever heard one.

Prior to this, we saw the rockers display posters outside of Young’s high school in Ashfield. The posters read, “SYD PWR/UP”.

The single will be AC/DC’s first new offering of music since 2014’s Rock or Bust album.

Listen to the little teaser of ‘SHOT IN THE DARK’ off of PWR/UP below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]