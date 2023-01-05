AC HOTELS BY MARRIOTT(R) CELEBRATES ITS BRAND DEBUT IN GREATER CHINA WITH THE OPENING OF AC HOTEL BY MARRIOTT SUZHOU

The Design-led Hotel Offers an Elegant and Effortless Experience to Locals and Travelers in the “Venice of the East”

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AC Hotels by Marriott®, the design-led lifestyle brand part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced its brand debut in Greater China with the opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou. Featuring 135 guestrooms, the new hotel has been expertly refined and crafted to deliver The Perfectly Precise Hotel™ experience right in the heart of the picturesque ancient water town of Suzhou.



Exterior, Guest Room

“We are excited to bring AC Hotels by Marriott to Greater China, making it the seventh brand in our Select Brands portfolio in the region, offering diverse experiences for travelers and locals alike,” said Matthew Boettcher, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Distinctive Select Brand Portfolio, Marriott International. “Suzhou is renowned for its postcard-perfect water channels and canals, home to some exquisitely designed Classical Chinese Gardens that strike a balance of function and beauty, making it the ideal destination to debut the design-driven AC Hotels brand in the country. AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou will create a seamless guest experience that attracts discerning travelers, providing everything they need and nothing they don’t.”

Known as “Venice of the East,” Suzhou is an ancient water town filled with elegant waterways, quaint alleyways and peaceful pavilions. AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou is situated in the heart of the city’s historic Gusu District, home to a rich cultural legacy best exemplified by its Classical Chinese Gardens inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Art and cultural seekers can also visit the many other heritage sites such as the Lion Grove Garden, the Humble Administrator’s Garden, and the iconic Suzhou Museum. The hotel will also provide easy access to public transportation, with Beisi Pagoda Metro Station within walking distance and Suzhou Railway Station just 2.5 kilometers away. Meanwhile, the 30-minute high-speed train from Shanghai and Suzhou makes it convenient for guests to travel between the two cities.

Adding a serene and minimalist touch to the hotel, the exterior design takes cues from traditional Suzhou architecture with its use of whitewashed walls, dark gray clay tile roofs and folds of geometries. As for the interior design, the hotel has focused on a careful blend of contemporary and traditional elements, allowing for an authentic yet modern decor that belongs to Suzhou. Upon stepping into the hotel lobby, an exquisite atmosphere greets guests, whose eyes will be drawn to a number of art pieces that pay homage to the new Suzhou Museum, designed by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei.

The hotel is home to 135 guest rooms and suites including five garden rooms featuring a private outdoor garden. Drawing inspiration from Suzhou’s classical gardens, the sleek and modern guest rooms are decorated with silk paintings inspired by the ancient city map, creating an elegant and harmonious ambiance. All rooms are well-equipped with thoughtful amenities, such as a 55-inch high-definition LCD television, a walk-in shower, and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi.

The hotel features a range of collaborative spaces, including the AC Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant offering various buffet options which plays tribute to the Spanish roots of AC and offers an extensive a la carte menu serving local delicacies and Spanish-inspired dishes. . The signature AC Lounge with an outdoor terrace is an ideal place for guests to enjoy al-fresco dining, relax or work during the day. By night, the comfortable and elegant space transforms into a bustling bar, allowing guests to unwind and socialize over locally sourced beers, wines, and cocktails infused with Jiangnan ingredients, highlighting the signature AC Gin Tonic experience.

The hotel houses a 50-square-meter multi-functional space, providing versatility for banquets and business meetings, catering to different guest needs. In addition, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, allowing guests to maintain their exercise routine while on the road.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of AC Hotels’ first property in Greater China. Blending AC’s signature design and concept with Suzhou-style aesthetics, we are proud to showcase the city’s uniqueness to our guests,” said Vincent Li, General Manager of AC Hotel by Marriott Suzhou. “We look forward to welcoming guests to our purposefully designed spaces and curated experiences the brand is known for.”

