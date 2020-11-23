Accel Group Awarded as “Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion” by Forbes

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK, “Accel Group” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce that, the Group was accredited as “Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion” by the world-renowned financial magazine “Forbes”. Among 56 selected Chinese companies (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), the Group is on the list, confirming that the Group’s brand and strength have been affirmed by international ratings.

The online awards ceremony was held in Singapore today due to the COVID-19. Ko Laihung, Chairman and CEO of Accel Group, participated in the awards ceremony remotely as a recipient and was awarded this special honor by Christopher ‘Kip’ Forbes, Vice Chairman of the Forbes Publishing company.

Accel Group has been rooted in the mechanical and electrical engineering industry in Hong Kong for nearly 30 years. It has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since October 2019 and its business has grown stronger. Previously, it has been included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro stock Index, indicating that its achievements are obvious to all. “Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion” by Forbes is selected from a universe of 18,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual revenue above $10 million and below $1 billion, and only these 200 companies with strong revenue growth and future development potential made the cut. In light of the comprehensiveness and rigor of the selection criteria, the selection of the top 200 outstanding listed SMEs in Asia will help improve the company’s status and attract more investment and business opportunities.

Mr. Ko Laihung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, “The award is another award for the Group after being included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro stock Index previously. This highlights the high recognition of the Group’s profitability, market position, corporate governance and other aspects of performance in international capital market, as well as its confidence in the future prospect of the group. Looking forward, the Group will continue to take the mechanical and electrical engineering business as the foundation, optimize services with new powers of intelligence, energy saving, environmental protection, and innovation and technology, and strive to expand business layout, so as to consolidate the foundation of the Group’s sustainable development.”

About Accel Group Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1283.HK)

Accel Group Holdings Limited (the “Group”) listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2019. It is an electrical and mechanical engineering services provider with good track record. Its key customers are famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group has established experience in several significant construction projects for famous developers and architectural firms in Hong Kong. The Group is mainly engaged in installing electrical and mechanical facilities for various developers, including the installation of air-conditioning system, drainage system, water supply, swimming pool and fountain system, electrical and control system as well as smart electrical control system in buildings. The Group is committed to providing quality electrical and mechanical engineering services.