Accelerate Growth with Cloud Technology: Infor Solutions Day Singapore 2023Infor Solutions Day 2023 Singapore_fireside chat.JPG

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 May 2023 – Infor, the industry cloud company, hosts Infor Solutions Day Singapore 2023 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre, with a central theme of how modern manufacturers and distributors can accelerate growth with cloud technology.

Terry Smagh, SVP & GM, Infor Asia Pacific & Japan, kicking off Infor Solutions Day 2023 in Singapore

The one-day event covers a range of topics focused on the importance of cloud-based technology in unlocking business transformation, from smart manufacturing to warehouse automation. Presenters include industry experts, partners, as well as customers – they are from IDC, KR Konsulting, Escatec, and Vallen Asia.

Manufacturers and distributors today operate amidst a backdrop of geopolitical and macroeconomic turmoil, including high inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and worker shortages. Consequently, forward-looking businesses are increasingly prioritizing investments in cloud-based technology, such as smart manufacturing, digital supply chains, and automation solutions, to unlock greater efficiencies and meet customers’ needs.



Fireside chat involving Infor customers from Vallen Asia and Escatec

“To establish and maintain a competitive advantage in today’s world, business transformation must be a continuous journey, not a destination. At Infor, we support our customers in their digital agenda and drive greater agility and resiliency with our solutions that are purpose-built for specific industries and finely-tuned in the cloud,” said Terry Smagh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor. “This year’s Infor Solutions Day Singapore will highlight the right approaches to modernizing business applications, enabling manufacturers and distributors to respond quickly to market trends, meet customer demands and supply chain challenges.”

Stephanie Krishnan, Associate Vice President, Manufacturing, Retail, and Energy Insights, IDC Asia Pacific, will share the impetus for digitalization in supply chains with participants.

“In today’s highly competitive business landscape, digital transformation is no longer an option — it is a necessity. In an era driven by rapid technological advancements, embracing digitalization in supply chains is not only a necessity but a survival imperative. Organizations that are slow to adopt digital technologies risk losing competitive advantage, whereas those who invest in coordinated company-wide digital transformation generally see significant financial gains,” says Stephanie Krishnan, associate vice president, IDC Manufacturing, Retail, and Energy Insights, Asia/Pacific.

Andrew Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Vallen Asia, will discuss how his company has pioneered a unique model to transform the spare parts supply chain for leading global manufacturers.

“Scalable growth is paramount at Vallen Asia. We have partnered with Infor over the past few years to carve out a digital roadmap that supports business growth, change management, customer value creation and overall customer satisfaction. We are looking forward to sharing our story with participants and discussing our experience,” Bennett said.

Roman Ziegler, Group CFO, Escatec, will share more on the imperative for continued transformation and Escatec’s decision to select Infor as its strategic partner.

“To ensure continued growth in a world where change is the only constant, Escatec is invested in systems that provide scalability, flexibility, and smooth access to the latest features, security updates, and emerging technologies. This has led to our consideration for cloud-based systems. True transformation brings real value to our business, which is why we have been investing in digital solutions for talent development, knowledge sharing, manufacturing operations, quality management, and much more. Infor Cloudsuite is a key component in our systems of interconnected technologies,” Roman said.

Topics covered at Infor Solutions Day 2023 include:



Cloudy with a chance of transformation: The urgency for digitalization in supply chains

Unfreezing the Middle Core – The Execution Challenge

Create competitive differentiation for your business with IT modernization

Drive operational efficiencies and continuous innovation across your manufacturing operations amidst supply chain disruptions and labor shortages

Optimizing last mile supply chain in the warehouse

Hyperautomation

Achieve warehouse efficiencies and fluidity in the face of uncertainties

