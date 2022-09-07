Accenture Named a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for Firms Providing Digital Transformation Services to the Asia-Pacific Utilities Industry

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a leader in the inaugural “IDC MarketScape: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (APeJ) Digital Transformation Services Providers for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment.”[1]

Accenture was recognized for key strengths, including its ability to deliver large-scale digital transformation projects across its clients’ workforce, customer experience platforms, operations and IT landscapes; its significant investment in training and nurturing talent; a strong regional presence; and its differentiating industry expertise and digital skills.

The report cited Accenture’s support of the entire utilities value chain and its ability to combine its industry, functional, applied intelligence, innovation, and Industry X networks across all its markets and service lines. Accenture was also recognized for its ability to leverage technologies, such as virtual reality, IoT, cloud, and digital twins, to virtualize customer interactions, automate operations and differentiate offerings, while maintaining safe and reliable services.

Accenture was among the seven companies the report evaluated with an established reputation for providing services to the utilities industry in the APeJ region. Vendors had to offer a variety of services that support utilities’ digital transformation efforts in the following areas: workforce, customer experience, operating model, data excellence and innovation.

The IDC MarketScape assessed the capabilities and strategies of service providers, examined their comparative success in the marketplace, and how their offerings will evolve, and provided context for utilities selecting digital-transformation vendors.

“The pressing need for an accelerated energy transition and decarbonization is driving an unprecedent revolution in the utilities industry,” said Kenneth Cheng, managing director and Greater China lead for Resources, Accenture, “The IDC MarketSpace recognizes Accenture’s long-term collaboration with its utilities clients in the Asia-Pacific Region and in China. The evaluation also reflects our role in helping them to navigate industry changes. We will continue to provide a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation offerings to our clients in China’s utilities industry, driving digital innovation while aiming to help our clients achieve net-zero emissions.”

Scott Tinkler, managing director and global Utilities lead, Accenture, said: “The IDC MarketScape’s evaluation reflects our tireless efforts to continually improve our digital capabilities and collaborate with utilities in the region as they reinvent their enterprises, to not only meet changing business needs and generate new revenue streams but also drive innovation at scale.”

Additionally, the report cited Accenture’s innovation architecture and its role in assisting utility firms at each stage of their digital transformation, its key regional delivery centers and comprehensive network of innovation hubs (including four in the APeJ region), which deliver research and development capabilities for its clients. Also noted as a differentiator was Accenture’s robust network of ecosystem partners and its heavy investments in acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio of offerings and geographic reach.

“The acceleration of distributed energy generation, integration of renewable energy sources to the grid and changing customer expectations are creating a complex environment that utilities need to manage successfully,” said Jayesh Verma, senior research manager, IDC Asia/Pacific Energy Insights. “This, in turn, is driving the adoption of new technologies and accelerating digital innovation. Accenture has the right mix of industry expertise, digital skills and a strong regional presence, coupled with its network of ecosystem partners, to help utilities navigate the shifting energy landscape while assisting them at each stage of their digital transformation journey.”

The report is based on interviews with the end users (major utilities in the APeJ region), detailed surveys and briefings with the vendors and publicly available information.

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) Digital Transformation Services Providers for Utilities 2022 Vendor Assessment can be found here.

More information about Accenture’s services to the utilities industry can be accessed here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

[1]. IDC #AP46791621, Feb 2022

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.