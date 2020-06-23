Acclime acquires Ander Group to further expand its service offering in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, announces today that it has completed the acquisition of the Ander Group in Hong Kong. This is the fourth business Acclime has acquired in the territory which will further enhance the capabilities of the firm in Hong Kong and the region.



Acclime

Ander Group is a boutique corporate services firm which operates under two separate brands, Ander Consulting and WHA Services, each focusing on a different client segment. Ander Consulting specialises with small and medium-sized enterprises wishing to set up a presence in Hong Kong to gain access into the Greater China market. Ander Consulting provides market entry advice, structuring and incorporation services and other ongoing compliance services including company secretarial, accounting, tax, and payroll services. WHA Services provides a full range of US taxation services, company secretarial, accounting, bookkeeping, and auditing services to clients primarily located in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Macau.

“Our team of 12 is very excited to be part of a regional network and being a member of the Acclime family,” Saji Mathew, CEO and founder of Ander Group commented. “With the expertise and resources of the Acclime network, we can now support our clients who wish to expand their businesses to other Asian markets while our team will have more and better career development opportunities.”

“Building a strong presence in Hong Kong is of strategic importance to Acclime as we have confidence that Hong Kong will remain the pre-eminent financial centre in Asia whilst continuing to be an epicentre for Mainland Chinese firms conducting fundraising activities, as well as outbound investments,” Martin Crawford, co-founder and CEO of Acclime commented. “As a professional services firm, we are well-positioned to support clients who wish to expand their businesses to Greater China or other Asian markets.”

With this acquisition, the headcount of Acclime in Hong Kong exceeds 40. To create more synergy among the different teams, the four acquired businesses have been relocated to a new office in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Acclime

Acclime, the premier corporate services provider in Asia, helps corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that are seamlessly delivered to the highest global standards.

For further information, please visit www.acclime.com.

Logo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190906/2572201-1LOGO?lang=0