Accor and Crowne Estate Announce Partnership to Bring World Class Swissôtel Resort to Malaysia’s Genting Highlands

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accor, the region’s largest hospitality group, is allying with Crowne Estate Malaysia to increase its presence in the country. Set to open in Q3 2028, Swissôtel Genting Highlands will bring the iconic Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts brand to Malaysia for the first time.



Left to right: Directors from Highlands ParkCity and Accor Group. Centre left to right: Mr Jayadren S/O Subramaniam Group CEO, Sean Chen Chief Operating Officer, Garth Simmons Chief Executive Officer of Accor Group South East Asia Japan, South Korea and India and Andrew Langdon Chief Development Officer South East Asia, Japan, South Korea and India

The signing ceremony was attended by Sean Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Crowne Estate, Thanesh Jayandren, Executive Director of Highlands ParkCity and Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor for South & Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea and India.

Swissôtel Genting Highlands, located at an altitude of 3,000 feet, will be part of King’s Park, in Genting Highlands, a development by Highlands ParkCity, in partnership with Yuk Tung Group and Crowne Estate Malaysia. Genting Highlands is a popular tourist area well-known for its unique flora and wildlife, as well as its cool climate all year round, frequented by more than 41 million visitors yearly.

During his address Sean Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Crowne Estate said, “Our first strategic alliance with Accor is something we are very excited about. It is a huge step forward for Highland ParkCity and Crowne Estate Malaysia in their goal to make the King’s Park in Genting Highlands into an eco-friendly tourist and destination hub for people all over the world.”

“I am thrilled to share that with today’s signing ceremony we are officially bringing the Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts brand to Malaysia. The signing of Swissôtel Genting Highlands in one of the most popular destinations in the country for locals and tourists alike, further strengthens Accor’s leading position in Malaysia’s hospitality industry. We look forward to working with our partner, Crowne Estate, on this exciting project,” said Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, Accor for South & Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea and India.

Artist’s Impression of Swissotel Genting Highlands

Swissôtel’s brand mission is to ensure that its guests relax and enjoy themselves while traveling or taking advantage of other life possibilities. Intelligent design, distinct, and high-quality design that is inspired by local customs, high-caliber craftsmanship, and a conscientious attitude to sustainability are the pillars on which Swissôtel properties are built on.

The Swissôtel Genting Highlands in Malaysia is set to be a posh retreat with a backdrop of beautiful natural surroundings. The 300-room property is a cornerstone of this extraordinary development, offering unmatched hospitality, contemporary conference facilities, and a spectacular grand ballroom for unforgettable events. The elegant and comfortable rooms, all-day dining options, executive lounges, and bars will offer the ideal locations for guests to create memorable experiences. The property will furthermore offer a heated swimming pool, sundeck, fitness center, spa, scenic jogging tracks, and a kids’ club. The hotel’s 30-story building will provide uninterrupted views of the stunning mountains and the Genting Highlands summit, located just a 15-minute drive away.

Guests will be able to venture beyond the Swissôtel Genting Highlands to discover a sanctuary of sophisticated living, with 44,515 square meters of exquisite villas and bungalows, as well as 96,000 square meters of stylish residences and serviced apartments, perfect for discerning urbanites, all of which will be located in the enchanting world of Crowne Estate Malaysia – an elegant retreat nestled amidst breathtaking natural beauty. The development at Crowne Estate

Genting Highlands is a captivating and impressive 156,419 square-meter project with a remarkable Gross Development Value of over RM3 billion.

Thanesh Jayandren, Executive Director of Highlands ParkCity described the ambitious plan to develop King’s Park in Genting Highlands into an outstanding resort on an area of 150 acres. He said, “Visitors from all over the world will be able to enjoy a broad variety of events, shows, cultural arts, and delectable cuisine at this development because of its focus on entertainment, international attractions, and eco-tourism.”

The sustainable and environmentally friendly community will prioritize water conservation and use renewable energy sources. Swissôtel Genting Highlands will be located close to King’s Park by Highlands ParkCity, which is home to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions, as well as several other hotels in a beautiful natural setting. The resort’s allure will increase with the addition of features including a neighbouring cable car service, Awana golf course, a high-end Genting Premium Outlet and amusement parks.

Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts operates 34 properties in 20 countries, while another 33 are in the planning stages.

swissotel.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

