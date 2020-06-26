Accor Pacific Thank Healthcare Heroes

SYDNEY, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The largest hotel operator in the Pacific, Accor, has given a heartfelt show of appreciation to over 2,000 healthcare heroes in Australia for providing care and compassion to patients in our communities.



St Vincent’s Hospital Healthcare Heroes



Healthcare Heroes of St Vincent’s Hospital are given a holiday



Amy Matthew Healthcare Hero

At a time when the hospitality industry has been devastated by the impact of Covid-19, Accor today surprised 2,000 healthcare workers at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney with a luxury break.

The Healthcare Heroes (which encompasses all workers at the hospital from doctors and nurses to cleaners and administration), were astonished to be told live on air by Sam Mac from Australia’s #1 morning show, Channel 7’s Sunrise, that they will have the opportunity to spend the night in one of Accor’s 360 hotels of their choice.

Not stopping there, Accor also awarded a major prize to one incredibly special Healthcare Hero – Amy Matthew – an Operational Nurse Unit Manager at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney. The prize package includes a seven-night family escape for four people to any Australian destination including flights, accommodation and an Accor Plus membership. Amy was nominated by Ashley Richardson for the instrumental role she played in the hospital’s covid-19 response and her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

These announcements were the conclusion of a two-week activation by Accor to thank and applaud the work, care and commitment that healthcare heroes give to our communities. The campaign also saw an additional 100 healthcare heroes from across Australia recognised with an overnight stay and an Accor Plus membership, which brings additional exclusive food and beverage benefits.

Accor Chief Operating Officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said: “We are immensely grateful for the care shown by healthcare workers. They are the true soldiers on the frontline and, day after day, they dedicate their lives to caring for others.”

“We wanted to recognise the important work they do in an authentic way, so we built this initiative, which is centred around sharing and acknowledging their stories, contributions and triumphs.

“Our industry acknowledges the important role healthcare professionals play, and their contribution and support is critical to us as we move through this health and economic crisis.

“While we lead the way in tourism, we will never forget our healthcare workers. Now it is time to let our hotel teams look after them.”

St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney CEO A/Prof Anthony Schembri AM, said: “We are surprised and delighted that our hard-working teams have been recognised this way by Accor. Every day I am inspired by the courage, effort, talent and kindness I see from our teams, I couldn’t be more proud to see them enjoy a well-deserved break in a luxury hotel.”

Accor also offers exclusive rates for all healthcare workers, firefighters, and emergency service workers and volunteers in need of a break.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200626/2841192-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200626/2841192-1-b?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200626/2841192-1-c?lang=0