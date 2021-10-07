Accumulating common shares

RONALD Galbis Brusola is the chief technology officer of Converge Information and Technology Solutions Inc. (CNVRG). He sold 1,396,830 common shares at P30.30 per share on Aug. 23, 2021. The sale decreased his ownership to 32,200 CNVRG common shares of 7,526,294,461 CNVRG outstanding common shares.

Jesus Castillo Romero is CNVRG's chief operations officer. He sold 1,401,025 common shares in three trading days. His sales, which grossed him P1,401,025: 769,620, P370,880 and P260,525 on Aug. 23, 2021. The sale left him with 37,200 CNVRG common shares.

Jennylle S. Tupaz is a vice president of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI). She bought 4,800 common shares at P34 per share and 10,000 common shares at P34.50 per share on Aug. 23, 2021. The purchases totaling 14,800 ALI common shares increased her ownership to 1,171,983 common shares, or 0.07966 percent, from 1,157,183 common shares, or 0.00787 percent of 14,711,784,864 outstanding ALI common shares.

Earlier, Ma. Rowena Victoria Tomeldan, an ALI vice president, sold 45,000 common shares at P35 per share. The sale decreased her holdings to 1,534,105 common shares, or 0.0104 percent, from 1,579,105 common shares, or 0.0107 percent.

Edmund Alan A. Qua Hiansen is a vice president and investment relation officer of Phinma Corp. (PHN). He bought 3,000 common shares at P13.90 per share on Aug. 20, 2021. PHN has 272,279,565 outstanding common shares, according to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

As of Aug. 03, 2021, Jesse Chi Teo directly owned 520,500 common shares in Monde Nissin Cor. (Monde). He increased his ownerships to by acquiring 229,500 common shares, which he purchased in two trades on Aug. 25, 2021: bought 62,300 Monde common shares at P16.62 each and 167,200 common shares at P16.60 each. With his two acquisitions, he now directly holds 750,000 Monde common shares, or 0.004 percent of 17,968,611 Monde Nissin's outstanding common shares, which the company said are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

Fininvest REIT Corp. has seven directors. It has 4,892,777,994 outstanding common shares, with P0.50 par value, and are publicly traded on the Philippine Stock Exchange. As its stocks are all listed on PSE, it and its subsidiary reported P1,309,981,563 retained earnings.

In a financial filing, Filinvest REIT increased its authorized capital stock to 14,985 billion with par increase to P1. It divided its ACS into 10.8 billion common shares and 4.185 billion preferred shares, according to Note 16 under “equity”. It initially increased its ACS to 2 billion common shares with P1 par value per share.

First Gen Corp. (FGen), according to a filing, it received on Aug. 27, 2021 from Philippines Clean Energy Holding Inc. (PCEHI) a Tender Offer Report (TOR) on SEC Form 19-1. According to the report, PCEHI is making the TOR to acquire by way of secondary sale from existing shareholders a minimum of 107,897,265 issued and outstanding common shares representing approximately 3 percent, and up to 205 million issued and outstanding common shares, representing a maximum of approximately 5.70 percent, of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, at a price of P33.00 per common share. The TOR will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2021 and end at 12 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021.

FGen, according to PSE, has 3,596,575,505 outstanding common shares and 3,660,943,557 listed and issued common shares. Of the outstanding contained in the company's public ownership report (POR) as of June 30, 2021, it had 3,597,914,505 outstanding common shares and 63,029,052 treasury common shares, which were 1.722 percent of 3,660,943,557 issued common shares. It has two principal/substantial stockholders: First Philippine Holdings Corp., 2,440,028,959 common shares, or 67.82 percent (direct) and Valorous Holdings Pte Ltd. 452,917,691 common shares, or 12.59 percent.

First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPHC), which the Lopezes group of Iloilo own, said its 15-person board approved the redemption of Securities as amended of 3.6 million preferred shares. (FGen is one of its subsidiaries).

In a general information sheet (GIS) as of June 2021, FPHC reported it having 472,364,858 common shares and preferred shares with P100 par value, owned by Filipinos, and 35,781,136 common and preferred shares, held by foreigners.

According to FPHC's GIS, PCD Nominee Corp. was the top stockholder. It 3,409,930 preferred shares, or 94.72 percent of 3.6 million preferred shares, holds for Filipinos. The others were Knight of Columbus Fraternal Association of the Philippines, 100,010 preferred shares; Perla R. Catahan and/or Roberto B. Catahan, 20,000 preferred shares; Oscar M. Lopez, 20,000 preferred shares; and PCD Nominee as holder of 10,060 preferred shares for foreigners. No. 6 stockholder was Ricardo Batista Yatco and/or Cynthia Acosta Yatco, 10,000 preferred shares.

