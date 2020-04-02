Acer Announces New Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 Gaming Notebooks Powered by the Latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors

TAIPEI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ —

Editor’s Summary

The new Predator Triton 500 and Nitro 5 both feature the new 10 th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors [1] , the latest NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX SUPER and GTX GPUs, and fast display refresh rates of up to 300 Hz [1] on the Triton 500 and up to 144 Hz [1] on the Nitro 5, both with only 3 ms latency

The Acer Nitro 5 proves gaming notebooks don’t need to break the bank, and is packed with the power players need to get into the game

Acer today announced its new Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebooks. Alongside significant developments in thermal performance, both devices come with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors and newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER and GTX GPUs.

“In addition to the latest processors and GPUs, we’ve made exciting across-the-board updates to the Predator Triton 500 and Acer Nitro 5 this year,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer. “Most importantly we’ve applied new thermal technology which keeps the devices cool so gamers can enjoy the performance improvements from the latest silicon technology.”

Predator Triton 500 – Top of the Line Performance that Keeps Cool

Powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for high performance notebooks and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER™ or 2070 SUPER GPUs with Max-Q Design, the Predator Triton 500 is capable of taking on the toughest challenges. Backing up that power, up to 7.5 hours of battery life[2] allows for impressive productivity, making the notebook an excellent choice for working professionals who want to play, too. Its industry-leading 300 Hz IPS[3] panel with a 3 ms overdrive response time displays all the action in smooth and vivid detail, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut while supporting wide-angle views. NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology eliminates tearing and minimizes lag.

The Predator Triton 500 comes with a Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i wireless controller, E3100G ethernet controller and Control Center 2.0 to push network connection quality up to new levels, ensuring speed-critical applications get bandwidth priority. All this power is packed into a thin 17.9 mm (0.7 in) and lightweight 2.1 kg (4.63 lb) all-metal chassis that features narrow bezels and an 81% screen-to-body ratio. The notebook has up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB of NVMe, RAID 0 SSD storage.

Vortex Flow: Custom Engineered Cooling Technology

The Predator Triton 500 features Acer’s Vortex Flow technology, a new design involving three custom engineered fans strategically placed in the chassis, working in tandem to increase additional airflow while also reducing noise. This is further enhanced by CoolBoost™ technology, which increases fan speed for improved performance. Gamers can monitor the device’s temperature and adjust the fan speed through the PredatorSense UI.

The notebook’s innovative cooling system also features an all-metal 4th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fan that’s been specially designed to maximize airflow and reduce noise. Serrated edges, winglets and a curved fin allow for up to 45% increase in airflow[4]. Adding five heat pipes to the mix, the 2020 Predator Triton 500 ultimately gets 33% better thermal performance than its 2019 counterpart[5].

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor delivering 5 GHz and graphics options of a GeForce RTX 2060 or the latest GeForce GTX 1650Ti or 1650 GPUs. It comes with up to two M.2 PCle SSDs and a 1 TB HDD1 for storage, and up to 32 GB of DD4R4 RAM in two user-upgradeable DIMM slots. Available with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, gamers will particularly appreciate the 2020 model’s significantly improved visuals. Models with 144 Hz or 120Hz[1] refresh rates and a 3 ms response times[6] allow for blur-free gameplay that comes to life on the device’s 72% NTSC, 300-nit panel.

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with several innovative thermal solutions in order to maximize cooling efficiency even under heavy loads. It features a dual-fan cooling system that takes advantage of strategically placed intake/exhaust ports and four heat vents to achieve an overall 25% improvement in thermal performance over the 2019 model. This is further optimized by CoolBoost™ technology capable of increasing fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9%. New to this year’s model, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax) and Killer Ethernet E2600 increase network stability and performance, enabling gamers to take full advantage of these thermal improvements.

Price and Availability

The Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook will be available in North America in May starting at USD 2,199.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 1,899; and in China in May, starting at RMB 14,999.

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebooks will be available in North America in May starting at USD 749.99; in EMEA in May starting at EUR 899; and in China in April, starting at RMB 6,499.

Exact specifications, prices and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and price in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings,operating conditions, and features used. A battery’s maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [4] When compared with a plastic fan [5] Thermal performance depends on system configuration and may require enabled hardware or software activation. [6] Non-native response time. Achieved via LCD Overdrive.

