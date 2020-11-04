Acer Reports Q3 2020 Results: Net Income NT$2.29 Billion, Highest in Nearly Ten Years

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2020: consolidated revenues were NT$80.06 billion, up 27.3% year-on-year (YoY); gross profits were NT$8.40 billion with 10.5% margin; operating income was NT$2.91 billion, marking a new record high[1] margin of 3.64%; earnings before tax[2] was NT$3.25 billion; and net income[3] was the highest in nearly 10 years[4] at NT$2.29 billion (up 94.2% YoY) with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.76. For the first three quarters of 2020, Acer’s consolidated revenues were NT$194.49 billion, up 12.6% YoY, net income reached NT$4.04 billion, up 76.2% YoY with EPS of NT$1.34.

Highlights for the third quarter include year-on-year revenues for Chromebooks growing by 94.4% and for the gaming line[5] by 69.9%, showing that Acer’s strong business momentum continues.

[1] Since 2002, after the merger of Acer Inc. and Acer Sertek. [2] Earnings before tax is reported as profit-before-tax in Acer’s financial statements [3] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer’s financial statements [4] Since 2011 Q1 [5] Acer’s gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-reports-q3-2020-results-net-income-nt2-29-billion-highest-in-nearly-ten-years-301166245.html