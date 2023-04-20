Acer to bring Redfall to Predator Gaming PCs Through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on May 2

Players can enjoy the latest game from Bethesda Softworks on Acer’s Predator Windows 11 gaming laptops and desktops with free one-month access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

TAIPEI and ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced it has worked with Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft to bring the much-anticipated action title Redfall to all new Acer Predator Windows 11 gaming laptop and desktop owners via a free, one-month offer of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Redfall is an open-world, single player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored, that brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven, action shooter and will be available on Predator gaming PCs beginning May 2, 2023, through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Players will be able to experience Arkane’s stunning take on a Massachusetts island town under siege by vampires when they play Redfall on the latest Windows 11 Predator laptops and desktops, powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs with NVIDIA’s DLSS 3 and Reflex tech at launch and planned support for Ray Tracing. These gaming PCs also come with one-month free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so players can play their favorite titles with friends on their PCs, consoles or supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

“Acer is excited to work with Bethesda and Xbox to offer top-notch gameplay experiences through Redfall on our lineup of Predator gaming PCs,” said Vincent Lin, Associate Vice President, Global Product Marketing and Planning, Acer Inc. “With the powerful performance that our latest Predator lineup delivers, we believe gamers will have a great time enjoying Redfall on May 2.”

In Redfall you must uncover the truth and take the island back from a vampire infestation that has blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Redfall offers single and multiplayer options, allowing the player to venture into the darkness alone or to squad-up for up to four player co-op. Teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to find creative solutions to the vampire apocalypse. You will collect an arsenal of specialized weaponry and customize your character with unique upgrades and abilities to suit your playstyle for guns blazing, stealth combat, and everything in-between.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer’s 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

About Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks, part of the ZeniMax Media Inc. family of companies, is a worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software. Titles featured under the Bethesda label include such blockbuster franchises as The Elder Scrolls®, Fallout®, DOOM®, QUAKE®, Wolfenstein®, Dishonored®, The Evil Within™, Prey® and RAGE®. For more information on Bethesda Softworks’ products, visit www.bethsoft.com.