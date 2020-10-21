Acer Unveils 3 New Products in the Robust TravelMate Notebook Series for Commercial Use

Acer enhances TravelMate commercial series with three new models leveraging the latest 11th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors with Iris X e graphics and up to NVIDIA ® GeForce ® MX350 GPUs

TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced three new products in its TravelMate series of commercial notebooks for enterprise and business users. These include the TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RN-51), a convertible notebook with a touch screen; the TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51), a powerful and portable notebook for those who prefer traditional clamshell models; and the TravelMate P2 (TMP214-53), a durable notebook with enough ports and battery life to handle anything that comes up in a day’s work.

“People are increasingly working on the go and in places other than the office,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “We’ve designed this generation of TravelMate notebooks around that trend. Military-grade durability to survive the bumps and drops of daily life, enough battery life to get through the entire work day and a generous array of ports. These are a line of reliable devices for people that need to get the job done.”

All Day Performance and Reliability

Featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Iris® Xe graphics or up to discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPUs and up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, 4 lane PCIe SSDs, and 1 TB M.2 SSD storage, the TravelMate notebooks deliver plenty of power. Very reliable, users can also expect to get a full day of work out of each device. The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 and TravelMate P4 notebooks’ batteries last up to 15 hours[3], while the while the TravelMate P2 gets up to 13 hours[3] of battery life.

Additionally, TravelMate Spin P4 notebook models come with a scratch-resistant 14-inch Full HD Corning® Gorilla® Glass touch display and can be rotated 360 degrees into laptop, stand, tent, or tablet modes. A Precision Touchpad provides intuitive gesture control, while its dockable Acer Active stylus and Windows Ink allow for convenient drawing and note taking.

Tough Enough to Work From Home

The TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 come with a number of quality-of-life updates that ultimately make the transition to working at home easier. The notebooks have been built to comply with MIL-STD-810G standards and include a number of life-proof features such as a spill-resistant keyboard[4] and shock-absorbent corners that make them capable of surviving real-life situations such as drops or bumps that occur while moving around the house.

Additionally, upward facing speakers allow for clearer-sounding conference calls, and the TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 can be fast charged to up to 80%[5] in just an hour.

Portable with 4G LTE Connectivity

Light and highly compact in a semi-metal and versatile design, the powerful TravelMate Spin P4 is just 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs.) light, the TravelMate P4 weighs in at 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs.) and both are under 18 mm (0.7 in) thin. The TravelMate P2 with a textured top cover weighs as little as 1.625 kg (3.58 lbs.) and is 20 mm (0.8 in) thin. All three models come with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) to ensure a smoother wireless experience and have eSIM-enabled 4G LTE connectivity, letting business travelers enjoy immediate connectivity to local networks and quickly set up new data plans without having to swap out SIM cards or visit stores.

All of the new TravelMate models have an Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 port, enabling lightning-fast data transfer up to 40 Gbs—four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of any other port type. Additionally, all models come with Acer Office Manager for remote management.

Strong on Security, Remotely Manageable

Strong on security, the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 installed on the TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 is a powerful anti-tampering chip that checks for signs of intrusion during system boot up. For more secure logins through Windows Hello, the notebooks feature IR cameras and fingerprint readers, while a built-in webcam cover further protects privacy.

Pricing and Availability

The TravelMate P2 (TMP214-53) will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at USD 799.99; in EMEA in November starting at 759 EUR ; and in China in October, starting at RMB 4,999.

The TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 899.99; in EMEA in November starting at 899 EUR ; and in China in October, starting at RMB 5,999.

The TravelMate Spin P4 (TMP414RN-51) will be available in North America in December starting at USD 999.99; in EMEA in November starting at 999 EUR ; and in China in October, starting at RMB 6,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

