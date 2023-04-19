ACES Awards 2023 set to be biggest, targeting 600 nominations

Awards will be held over two days in conjunction with the inauguration of ACES Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The highly-acclaimed Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) is expected to converge its largest number of 600 nominations this year.



This year marks the 10th Edition of the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards, one of the most sought after awards for responsible corporations and business leaders. Nominations are still open and can be submitted to the ACES Secretariat.

The awards, likened to that of the glamourous Golden Globe Awards goes into its 10th edition this year and will showcase the biggest ceremony ever.

“This year’s ceremony will be the biggest to date in conjunction with the inauguration of the ACES Summit,” said MORS Group chief executive officer Shanggari Balakrishnan.

By biggest, it also means the Awards will, for the first time, be held over a two-day period, on November 23 and 24 with the first day dedicated to winners of the sustainability domain and the evening of the second day for winners of the leadership category.

Meanwhile, the ACES Summit which is scheduled on the morning of November 24 provides a unique opportunity for participants to address and discuss current issues and topics related to sustainability, leadership, and business.

ACES Awards – more than just recognition

MORS Group which organizes the ACES Awards has to date, received a total of 240 nominations, with 160 nominations for the leadership domain and 80 for the sustainability category.

“The ACES Awards is more than just a recognition, as it also serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, mentoring, networking opportunity and showcasing of best practices,” said Balakrishnan.

The Awards’ ninth edition which was hosted in Kuala Lumpur for the first-time last year saw 62 winners attending the award ceremony.

The main category winners included Equinix, Hong Kong for Asia’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year, Dr. Andrew L. Tan, Chairman & President, Megaworld Corporation, Philippines who won Entrepreneur of the Year, Dr. Noni Sri Ayati Purnomo, President Commissioner, PT Blue Bird Tbk (Blue Bird Group), Indonesia who walked away with Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award and Globe Telecom Inc., Philippines for Industry Champions of the Year.

Other winners included Malaysian corporation Gamuda Berhad which claimed the award for Top Workplaces in Asia. Another Malaysian business entity, Sunway Lagoon, was also recognized at the ACES 2022 as one of three winners of the Community Initiative Award, alongside CPC Corporation, Taiwan, and Traphaco Joint Stock Company, Vietnam.

For more information on ACES Awards, please go to: www.acesawards.com or contact david@morsgroup.com or call: 03-78000116.