Achieve financial stability by analyzing your finances

DR. JOANNA MARIE PINA S. DE MANUEL

Goals without a plan are meaningless, and same goes with having a meticulously crafted plan without execution.

Filipinos are renowned for being industrious and generous. Yet many fear becoming poor once the retire. Eighty-nine percent of the population believe that their pension funds will be dried up just a few days after retirement; while three-fifths of the surveyed retirees consider working part-time to sustain their daily expenses (PSA, 2016).

Recent survey suggests that Filipinos now are suffering from “financial insecurity” or characterized to be living from paycheck to paycheck with having more debts than savings. So, why are we experiencing this? And how do our past choices shape our future?

Here are some facts: Filipinos lack of knowledge on compounded interest, inflation rate effect on buying power, and investment risks, which result in poor investment choices. Think about the instances where Filipinos across all walks of life still falling prey to investment scams and get-rich-quick money schemes, but are afraid to open a bank account as evidenced by the 68 percent of those who still keep their funds at home and a meager 3 percent of the population who invests in financial products.

Filipinos are worried about their family’s health and along this line, this could be equivalent to medical costs consequential for being diagnosed with a critical illness. In spite of this, 16 percent are prepared to pay for the medical costs while 18 percent of the population own insurance that has a critical illness benefit.

How do we end this vicious cycle? What is a strategic financial plan (SFP)?

An SFP is a document that functions as a roadmap that details the process of how we should manage ourselves financially from saving to spending and investing to achieve long- and short-term goals and objectives.

A unique feature of having this is that it serves as a blueprint for managing our resources as to how a business would and, therefore, apply business concepts in monitoring and managing our cash flow.

If you’re having second thoughts in making this, then reflect on numerous occasions where you did these types of report for enterprises you worked for. What I am saying is that, if you can prepare and analyze financial sheets for these large corporations, then why can’t you do this for yourself?

Got you interested? Let’s begin by answering these questions:

1. Where are you now? To answer this, you need to keep an inventory of all your resources and the means of how these assets were acquired; whether they were financed by cash or by debt. In business, we refer to this as the statement of financial standing. But if you are a government employee, this is called SALN (statement of asset, liability and net worth). Our SALN should contain the following: current assets (easily converted to cash), non-current assets (this contains immovable properties and cannot easily be converted to cash), current liabilities (debt payables within one year), non-current liabilities (long-term debts), and net worth, which is computed by deducting liabilities from assets. Your SALN will give you an overview of what you own, owe and net worth.

2. Are you really earning? Let me rephrase, “Are you really saving?” In business, the income statement shows a company’s income after all expenses are deducted from earnings received. A positive income is preferred to having net loss. Similarly, a person with savings every month has a chance of achieving financial stability than that of a person who operates at a loss each month.

3. Where does your money go? Businesses monitor their cash flow, hence, the need for a cash flow statement. I suggest that you do the same to have an overview of the things you spend for the most. This will help you identify expenses that can be eliminated to improve your personal net income. Remember, higher personal net income equates to having more resources that can be allocated for investments.

I believe that hard work is supposed to pay off and, suffices to say, no industrious man ever deserves to become poor once retired or let alone be experiencing financial insecurity living from paycheck to paycheck.

I fervently hope that you will consider developing a strategic financial plan, but if in case you need help, you can always turn to registered financial planners to help you craft your own financial plan to achieve financial stability.

Dr. Joanna Marie Pina S. De Manuel is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines.