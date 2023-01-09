Achieve your Hydration Goals this 2023 with the waterdrop®’s Newest Addition – The Microlyteswaterdrop logo.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 January 2023 – waterdrop®, the leading global hydration brand, is encouraging Singaporeans to put hydration at the top of their 2023 New Year’s Resolutions with the launch of waterdrop® newest hydration recovery cubes, the Microlytes. Known for its wide range of compact sugar-free cubes that dissolve in water, including Microdrinks, Microteas and Microenergies, the brand today announces its newest addition in Singapore, the Microlytes – electrolyte cubes to support endurance and recovery.

Conceptualised to inspire consumers to drink more water, waterdrop® is the perfect solution for individuals who need to take their hydration game to the next level in 2023. Now, with the new launch of the Microlytes, these dissolvable cubes are able to recharge and replenish after every workout without compromising the taste. It also significantly reduces plastic waste and carbon emissions through its recyclable packaging – empowering everyone to stick to their plans of living healthier and more sustainable lives in the new year.

The expansion of waterdrop®’s product lineup is a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation and providing consumers with products that align with their beliefs. Commenting on the launch of Microlytes in Singapore, the founder and CEO of waterdrop®, Martin Murray said, “We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary product to Singapore. Our Microlytes gives customers the edge without the sugar and caffeine typically associated with traditional sports drinks, all while producing a lower environmental footprint.”





waterdrop® Microlytes – Beat your limits this 2023

Achieve your fitness and hydration goals with waterdrop® Microlyte. This small, sugar-free cube gives water a unique taste with natural fruit and plant extracts and provides all the vitamins and minerals needed during and after exercise. Each cube is tailored to every individual’s preference and is available in flavours such as Melon and Grapefruit.



Electrolytes are essential minerals vital to many key functions in the body and are commonly lost with intense exercise. waterdrop® has ultimately developed its Microlytes as an on-the-go sports drink without needing a plastic bottle, with five electrolytes such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, chloride and sodium. The Microlytes also support you with nine valuable vitamins and the trace element zinc, which help you supply your body with the electrolytes you have lost during sport.

For the month of January, customers can enjoy a 10% discount when purchasing a 12-pack of Microlyte Melon and a 12-pack of Microlyte Grapefruit, priced at S$16.90 per box. Set prices start from S$79.90; customers can purchase their waterdrop® Microlytes from Monday to Sunday at Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839, #01-K2.

For more information, please visit this website: https://waterdrop.sg/

