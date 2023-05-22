ACMI Announces Goddess Nights Program: DJ JNETT, POOKIE, Ayebatonye, C.FRIM, Komang + More

Melbourne’s ACMI has announced a series of DJ sets from artists to celebrate its current exhibition, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion. The exhibition aims to honour and amplify women and gender-transcending figures who disrupted our ideas of femininity on screen across history.

ACMI’s Goddess Nights will take place on three dates over the coming months – Thursday, 25th May, Thursday, 27th July, and Thursday, 27th September – and feature selectors and artists such as Ayebatonye, Komang, DJ JNETT, Pookie, C.Frim and Mirsia, and more.

Komang: ‘Ode’

[embedded content]

Elsewhere on the lineup is DJ Kalyani, Brown Suga Princess, and Claddy. See the full rundown of dates and sets below.

“Our winter programming is designed to elevate the voices of Australia’s many goddesses,” ACMI Director of Experience & Engagement Dr Britt Romstad shared in a statement. “We hope audiences and artists alike revel in the shared experiences of live music, performance, discussion and debate, whilst surrounded by the goddesses in the exhibition who fought for these freedoms.”

Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion features hundreds of costumes, artworks, props, sketches, and more, spanning 120 years of film history. Highlights include items of clothing worn by Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Yeoh, Margot Robbie, Mae West, and Marlene Dietrich.

ACMI’s Goddess Nights Program 2023

Thursday, 25th May – ACMI, Federation Square, Melbourne

7:00pm – 9:00pm: DJ JNETT

9:00pm – 9:45pm: CD (live)

9:45pm – 10:30pm: POOKIE (live)

10:30pm – 1:00am: AYEBATONYE

Thursday, 27th July – ACMI, Federation Square, Melbourne

7:00pm – 9:00pm: KALYANI

9:00pm – 9:45pm: KOMANG (live)

10:30pm – 1:00am: MOTHAFUNK

Thursday, 27th September – ACMI, Federation Square, Melbourne

7:00pm – 8:30pm: CLADDY

8:30pm – 9:45pm: BROWN SUGA PRINCESS

9:45pm – 10:30pm: GLO (live)

10:30pm – 1:00am: C.FRIM B2B MIRASIA

Tickets are available now via ACMI.

Further Reading

Melbourne’s PBS FM Asks for Listener Support During Radio Festival 2023

Aretha Franklin Tribute Shows Announced ft. Montaigne, Thandi Phoenix, Emma Donovan & More

Fletcher Announces 2023 Tour of Australia and New Zealand