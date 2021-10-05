Acpapp’s focus on system of quality management

The Association of Certified Public Accountants in Public Practice (Acpapp) is an organization of CPAs in public practice that promotes professional excellence and ethical practices. The association is committed to its mission of protecting and promoting the professional interest as the national representative of CPAs in public practice; strengthening the commitment to uphold the integrity, objectivity, professional competence, confidentiality and professional behavior of CPAs; and leading its members to innovate and adapt to technological changes and transformation.

The Acpapp is currently holding its 21st Annual National Convention — virtually for the second time — from Oct. 6 to 8, 2021 with the theme “Lead the Way: Recovery through Transformation and Innovation.” In line with the theme, the convention was designed around strengthening CPA capabilities through transformation and innovation to adapt in today's world, one that is marked with volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

Over those three days, resource speakers from professional organizations, regulatory bodies and the industry will talk about new realities of the practice, including the technological and digital transformations that are reshaping the way we do our work, as well as regulatory, ethical and cultural changes.

Len Jui, deputy chairman of the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), will be the keynote speaker. One of the topics he will discuss is the new and revised suite of quality management standards issued by the IAASB last December. These are:- International Standards on Quality Management (ISQM) 1, Quality Management for Firms that Perform Audits or Reviews of Financial Statements, or other Assurance or Related Services Engagements;- International Standards on Quality Management (ISQM 2), Engagement Quality Reviews; and- International Standards on Auditing (ISA) 220 (Revised), Quality Management for an Audit of Financial Statements.Through the three quality management standards, the IAASB is addressing an evolving and increasingly complex audit ecosystem including growing stakeholder expectations and a need for quality management systems that are proactive and adaptable. The IAASB also believes that the standards will, individually and collectively, improve the quality of engagements by addressing key public interest issues related to the management of quality at a firm and engagement level, including the performance of engagement quality reviews.

The quality management standards will take effect on Dec. 15, 2022. For ISQM 1, systems of quality management in compliance with the standards are required to be designed, implemented and ready to commence operation by that date.

Among the three standards, ISQM 1 has received the greatest attention from regulators and other stakeholders. It requires a firm to apply and document a risk-based approach and customize the design, implementation and operation of its system of quality management based on the firm's nature and circumstances and the engagement it performs in an interconnected and coordinated manner to proactively manage the quality of engagements performed by the firm.

The following are ISQM 1's components:- the firm's risk assessment process;- governance and leadership;- relevant ethical requirements;- acceptance and continuance of client relationships and specific engagements;- engagement performance;- resources;- information and communication; and- monitoring and remediation process.The Acpapp fully supports the IAASB's focus on quality management and believes that the principles of ISQM 1 are aligned with the theme of leading the way through transformation by adopting measures that will improve the work quality of CPAs in public practice.

The association acknowledges its responsibility of ensuring that the three standards are well understood and implemented effectively by member firms and to make sure that they have well-designed implementation plans. Member firms should also implement change management for the standards to be effectively absorbed and implemented.

Through its Acpapp Academy, the association is currently conducting a series of webinars, trainings and workshops that will increase the level of awareness and allow members to obtain working knowledge on how to properly implement the ISQM standards.

If properly adopted and implemented, compliance with the standards will raise the bar for achieving quality engagements. As a community of CPAs in public practice, the Acpapp will lead the way and focus its efforts to prepare members on significant changes affecting the accountancy profession.