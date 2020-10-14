Actifio Partners with DevGear to Speed Digital Transformation in South Korea

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software , has entered into a partnership with DevGear, a specialized software reseller for developers and database professionals, to expand its presence in South Korea.

Together, DevGear and Actifio are able to meet the dynamic needs of the rapidly growing IT market in South Korea, helping organizations embark on digital transformation across public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. Actifio’s incremental-forever backup and patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology helps enterprises rapidly recover massive databases instantly anywhere, simultaneously reducing risk and improving RPT/RTO.

“The DevGear team are experts at nurturing user ecosystems,” said Paul Forte, Actifio’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The team has a depth of knowledge for storage, backup, data virtualization, and cloud solutions that allows them to help their customers, regardless of size, through the journey of digital transformation. And they know that accessing and protecting data is essential to that journey.”

Kyung Kee Kim, Senior Consultant and Director, DevGear, said, “Companies are consistently trying to iterate faster; Actifio’s platform not only gives them the ability to instantly reuse data for testing and analytics, but it also has been proven to drastically reduce cost while not sacrificing safety or access. We’ve already begun implementation of Actifio at one of our global customers, and are excited to introduce Actifio’s capabilities and cost-savings to all of our customers, helping them become truly data-driven.”

Learn more about the Actifio DevGear partnership here: https://actifio.devgear.co.kr/

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, enabling organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

