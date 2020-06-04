Activism is not terrorism

IT is not anymore a dystopian fantasy, but a reality. A reality we are all living in and through not just because of the ongoing global pandemic, but because of social systems, governments, cultures and institutions that have been built from the pillars of racism, oppression, authoritarianism and failed leadership that have been thrust forward after years upon years and have now collapsed after being engulfed by flames of protests.

Today, we are living at the forefront of a powerful revolution — of change — that is happening in different nations around the world. From the unjust death of George Floyd that strengthened the fight for black lives against a country built upon slavery and racism, to the fight by the citizens of Hong Kong against the imperialist acts and policies set by the Chinese Communist Party.

Different citizens and nationalities from all over the world have gathered outside in solidarity after months of seclusion over the threat of a global pandemic, to protest against the threats of tyrannical policies and violence incited by their state leaders. How more than sickness, disease and war that have persisted in our world and society, activism has always had its place in the painful course of human history. And much closer to home, with the newly authored and passed Anti-Terrorism Act in the Philippines, there are far greater threats to face that severely endanger the freedom of speech, democracy and human rights of all Filipinos by being accused unjustly of being a terrorist.

Imagine a society where you could be considered a terrorist for rallying in the streets to fight for equality and support against the injustices and discrimination happening to black people, minorities and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Imagine a society where you could be considered a terrorist for criticizing the wrong actions and unfair policies that your government makes. Unfortunately, with the world today, rather than a terrorist, which clearly you are not, you are called a “thug” or shot with a bullet by the very people who are meant to protect and serve you.

This is the new normal we are living in and the word “imagine” is an insult to the pain and suffering that are being lived and experienced by the marginalized, by people of collor, by indigenous people and by these activists who are fighting for systemic change and justice every single day of their lives. As this “new normal” takes form with different laws and actions made by different state leaders, I share my utter fear and frustration for the society and country we ought to become, just like a few of many. From the violations of free speech and due process, the mere fact that this platform, this column, could be considered an act of terror for being highly opinionated, even if backed by heavy research, so long as there are any invocations or criticisms against the government, exposes the one who is truly terrorized. Not the people, but those people in power; those who wrote the bill, those who passed the bill, those who signed the bill and those who support the bill.

But if there exists one person who shows up on the street to fight and stand for what is right, this will not be the last piece you will read from those who are clamoring for change in this dystopian reality. For now, I realize that the most difficult thing to achieve in this cruel and painful world is not happiness, not success, not fame or glory — it’s justice.

And that’s all we’ve ever asked for.

