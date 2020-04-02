ActLight: Best Signal to Noise Photodiode Now as Matrix With No Crosstalk

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ActLight, the Swiss technology firm known for its best in class signal-to-noise ratio photodiodes, achieved another technology breakthrough: its new sensor array offer same signal-noise-ratio in absence of any crosstalk.



DPD sensor array prototype from ActLight.

ActLight announced today that the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD) sensors array was fabricated and it passed the first set of tests.

“The development of a very performant 3D image sensor based on our patented DPD technology is a great challenge for us at ActLight,” said Serguei Okhonin, ActLight Co-Founder and CEO. “Seeing the performance of the first prototypes, in particular the absence of crosstalk between pixels and the first pictures produced by the array, and also considering that prototypes were built with standard CMOS image sensors technology give us the highest level of motivation to continue to invest in this project to build the high performance 3D image sensor that exceed the market expectations in terms of precision and efficiency.”

About ActLight SA

ActLight SA, the start-up company founded in 2011 and based in Lausanne – Switzerland, focuses on the field of CMOS photonics by developing a new type of photodetector, the Dynamic PhotoDiode (DPD). Being a fabless company, ActLight specializes in the Intellectual Property (IP) of this area and operates primarily in the IP licensing business model.

The patented CMOS-based photonics technology allows the substantial improvement of the efficiency and accuracy of various light sensing applications, such as Time Of Flight (TOF) based range meters, vital signs monitoring, 3D/2D cameras and much more. ActLight operates in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with a focus on mobile and wearable devices, healthcare/medtech, autonomous driving, drones and robotics.

