Actor Ejay Falcon files CoC for Oriental Mindoro vice gov

AFTER weeks of hinting that he will run for public office, actor Ejay Falcon filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice governor of Oriental Mindoro on Friday. He is now the official running mate of incumbent Gov. Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor, who also filed his CoC for reelection.

Falcon, a “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus” winner, has been posting photos of his visits to various communities in Oriental Mindoro since August.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on September 26, Falcon said he hopes to receive the same support from his hometown which led to his “PBB” win in 2008.

Before making it in showbiz, Falcon worked as a helper at an Oriental Mindoro market. Eventually, amid projects for TV and the movies, he was able to pursue a Hotel and Restaurant Management course at the University of Manila but was unable to graduate.

To date, Falcon's most memorable appearances include teleseryes “May Bukas Pa” and “Katorse;” his lead roles in “Dugong Buhay” and “Sandugo.; and most recently, a 2021 episode of “Maalala Mo Kaya” and the TV5 series “Paano ang Pangako?”

Falcon has no prior experience in government service, and this is his first attempt at an elective position.