Embattled US actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in the US state of Vermont. The news comes following months of controversial behaviour from the 29-year-old, including arrests for assault, and allegations of harassment and violence.

According to The Guardian, the latest legal woe for Miller was made public in a police report this week, which detailed a response to a burglary complaint made in the town of Stamford, Vermont on 1st May. According the report, a number of alcohol bottles were taken from the private residence while its owners were not present.

Ezra Miller is set to appear as the titular character in The Flash

[embedded content]

Miller was then arrested and charged following interviews with witnesses and consultation with surveillance footage. They are set to appear in the Vermont Superior Court on 26th September.

Miller’s legal battles have seen them become a fixture of entertainment tabloids in recent years, with two arrests taking place in Hawaii earlier in 2022. The first incident, in late March, saw Miller arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment while at a karaoke bar, while the second incident occurred three months later when they were charged with second-degree assault.

In June of this year, the parents of 18-year-old Native American activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed a restraining order against Miller, claiming that the actor had groomed their child from the age of 12. It was alleged that Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs” to do so.

That same month, reports were made claiming that Miller was housing three young children aged between one and five and their mother in a Vermont house, with allegations of “unattended guns strewn around the home”.

