Actor Robin Padilla joins Cusi-led PDP-Laban

ACTOR Robin Padilla on Tuesday joined the faction of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag shared photos of Padilla and Rommel Padilla taking their oaths before Cusi, the party president.

“Robin Padilla and Rommel Padilla taking oath as members of [the] PDP-Laban,” Matibag said in a text message.

Asked if Robin would run for an elective position under the ruling party in the 2022 polls, Matibag said, “Please wait for the official announcement.”

“In the meantime, he is now the newest member of PDP-Laban,” he added.

Padilla had been named as one of PDP-Laban's senatorial slate, which includes Cabinet members of President Rodrigo Duterte and some lawmakers.

On Monday, Cusi confirmed that at least four Cabinet members will proceed with their senatorial bids in 2022 under the ruling party.

He said those running for senator are Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr, Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and Anti-corruption commission Chairman Greco Belgica.

Other Cabinet members in the Cusi-led PDP-Laban faction's initial senatorial slate are Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

Cusi, however, said Bello and Tugade will decide this week whether or not they will run for senator after the President announced his retirement from politics over the weekend.

The filing of certificates of candidacy (CoC) is until October 8.

None of the aforementioned Cabinet members have, so far, filed their CoCs.