“Actress Gee Canlas says goodbye to her furry best friend of 15 years”

Actress Gee Canlas mourns the passing of her senior furbaby Frappy.

Even before getting married to fellow actor Archie Alemania in 2018 and having their baby Caleb last year, Gee Canlas was already a proud fur mom to her pet dog Frappy who has been with her for 15 years already. Last June 12, the sexy actress shared that Frappy had passed away and shared how happy she was to be able to share the milestones of her life with her beloved pet.

On her Instagram account, she wrote:

“My best friend for 15 years gave her last breath June 11 at around 11pm. Around 10:30, I saw her shaking on her pee pad and could barely stand up. We’ve been preparing ourselves for this day, at least I thought I did. But to hold you gasping for breath that’s when I realized I was about to lose my best friend, my constant companion for over a decade. When I felt alone, you were always there. My heart aches that you’re gone and I still imagine you wobbling around the house trying to find me (she’s gone blind from old age). She would bump into chairs but somehow she always found me. I love you FRAPPY. Thank you for all those years of scrapping my door so you can wake me up to let you in, thank you for the joy you gave to my family. Thank you for making it to my wedding and thank you for lasting long enough to see Caleb. I read somewhere that dogs try to stick around for as long as we need them. And you lived a long good life. You were very much loved by the family and I’m grateful God gave me the privilege to whisper we love you in your ear and hug you tight as you breathed your last breath. No more pain. Thank you my best friend, my daughter. Mom loves you so much and always will.

#FrappyVivaHotMomma #AllDogsGoToHeaven #BestFriend #Daughter”