“Actress Sylvia Sanchez and husband, test positive for COVID-19”

Ibinalita ng aktres na si Sylvia Sanchez sa Instagram ang kalagayan nila ng kanyang asawang si Art Atayde.

Kinumpirma ng aktres na si Sylvia Sanchez na nagpositibo sila ng kanyang mister na si Art Atayde sa novel corona virus o COVID-19.

Kasunod ito ng ginawang laboratory examination noong nagdaang March 24, matapos niyang makaramdam ng ilan sa mga sintomas ng virus tulad ng hirap sa pag hinga, ubo, at LBM.

Sa Instagram, inihayag ng aktres ang kaniyang pangamba para sa mga taong kanilang nakasalumuha bago gawin ang laboratory examination sa kanila ng kaniyang mister.

“Hi everyone❤️ On March 24, my husband and I were brought to Cardinal Santos as I was having chills and he had cough and shortness of breath. We were made to take the covid-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID19,” hayag ng aktres sa post.

Hiling rin ni Sylvia na maging mapanuri sa kanilang mga sarili ang mga taong nakapaligid sa kanila na maging mapagmatiyag sa mga pagbabago sa kanilang mga katawan.

“We would like to request those whom we saw prior to the community quarantine to monitor for symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever, LBM and sore throat. Art and I are getting better each day. Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there. Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses. Stay safe, healthy and take your 1000mg of vitamin C and 20mg of zinc daily! Most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus,” aniya pa.

Sa ngayon, kasalukuyan na naka-isolate ang aktres at ang kanyang asawa upang maiwasan ang pagkalat pa ng virus sa kanilang pamilya.

Hiling rin ng aktres ang dasal at panalangin para sa kanilang agaran na pag galing sa sakit.